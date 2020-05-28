IMD predicts rains over next 5 days in parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: After reeling under the scorching sun for more than a week now, the state could get some relief with the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicting light to moderate rains for the next five days in Telangana.

According to Meteorological Centre, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana from 30th May till 1 June.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives­, Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maldives­Comorin area during next 48 hours.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Lat.5°N/Long.72°E, Lat.6°N/Long.79°E, Lat.8°N/Long.86°E, Lat.11°N/Long.90°E, Lat.14°N/Long. 93°E and Lat.16°N/Long.95°E.

In view of likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over southeast & adjoining east central Arabian Sea around 31st May, conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around 1st June, 2020.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, a low pressure area has formed over West central Arabian Sea and associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid troposphere level. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the same region during next 48 hours. It is likely to move North West towards south Oman & east Yemen coast during next 72 hours.

The trough extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level from Rayalaseema to interior Tamil Nadu now runs from Vidarbha to interior Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalseema.

