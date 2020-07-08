IMD predicts thunderstorm with rain in Telangana

Hyderabad: The weather in the state is likely to be rainy with thunderstorms on Wednesday, July 8 and July 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre Hyderabad said.

The maximum temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius. In the evening, the winds were blowing at 7.5 kmph.



Today, it is going to rain with thunderstorm at isolated places over Telangana as predicted by the IMD. Today will be e generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and Thursday will be generally cloudy sky with light rain.

5 Day Weather Forecast

In its forecaste bulletin, the IMD said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds was likely isolated places in the districts MDK, SDP, RJNS, KMR, SGR, MDCM, HYD, RR, JNG, YDDB and VKB of Telangana.



