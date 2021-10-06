IMD predicts thunderstorms from October 6-10 in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow weather warning for the next five days and said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in Telangana from October 6 to 10.

On October 9, heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Warangal (rural & urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts of the state, the IMD said.

Hyderabad will witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in parts of the city. Surface winds are likely to be north easterlies at a speed of 5-10 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31 and 23 degrees Celsius.

The IMD Director, Hyderabad, Dr Nagaratna said that the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon has commenced today (October 06), against the normal date of September 17.