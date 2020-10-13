IMD sounds warning, rains to continue in Hyderabad and TS

Hyderabad: The city and its suburbs are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday owing to intense rain-bearing weather systems over the east coast. Thick cloud cover and scattered rains are also expected to continue for the day and more rains µay also lead to several civic issues, like water-logging an flooding across several areas Hyderabad.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday (IMD) has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Hyderabad, and stated that thundershowers åre very likely to occur in most parts of the city, at times with intense spells of rain. The department has also issued a warning for localized flooding due to intense rainfall across isolated areas of the state as well.

An alert has also been issued predicting thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and winds. The highest maximum temperature of 32.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Adilabad in Telangana on Tuesday. Over the past 24 hours, 12 to 20 centimetres of very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places, with Hyderabad receiving 82 cm of rainfall during the period.

According to the IMD’s weather forecast, very heavy rains occurred at isolated places in Khammam, Mahabubabad, B.Kothagudem, while lighter showers were witnessed at isolated places in NagarKurnool, Medak, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Wanaparthy districts of Telangana. This is likely to enhance further with a deep depression located over the Andhra Pradesh (AP) coast moving toward land from the Bay of Bengal.

If we see the current radar, multiple new bands are forming near warangal intensifying and arriving towards Hyderabad so now I expect 100mm+ rain in many areas by tommorow morning. #HyderabadRains #depression @PIW2020 @KCoastalRains @Rajani_Weather @tripdev @Mpalawat pic.twitter.com/RPuYtLgsqw — Hyderabad weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 13, 2020