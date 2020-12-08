IMO recognises India’s NavIC satellite navigation system

Chennai, Dec 8 : The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has recognized NavIC as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System (WWRNS).

This recognition was awarded in the 102nd meeting of Maritime Safety Committee of IMO (MSC-102) held in November.

The committee stated that NavIC meets the operational requirements to assist in navigation of ships in ocean waters within the area covered by 55 degrees east longitude, 50 degrees north latitude, 110 degrees east longitude and 5 degrees south latitude, ISRO said.

NavIC had been represented at IMO by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways with technical support from the ISRO.

In April, NavIC L5 was incorporated in the Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services (RTCM) standard 10403.3 for differential Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) applications.

These developments will enable the utilisation of NavIC in the fields of maritime navigation, surveying and others.

Source: IANS

