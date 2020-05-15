menu
search
15 May 2020, Fri
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Impact of coronavirus: Olympic medalist becomes Uber Eats Rider

Posted by Sameer Published: May 15, 2020, 9:51 pm IST
Impact of coronavirus: Olympic medalist becomes Uber Eats Rider
Courtesy "twitter/toisports"

Tokyo: Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake who had won silver medal at London Olympic has now joined Uber Eats as a food delivery boy after the postponement of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will commence from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Reasons for joining Uber Eats as food delivery boy

Talking to media persons, Miyake, aged 29 years, said that he took this job for two reasons viz., to keep himself active and save money for future tournaments.

Miyake said that he feels happy when he get order from hilly Akasaka, Roppongi (downtown) district as it becomes good training for him.

World Fencing Championships

It may be mentioned that Miyake come 13th in the World Fencing Championships last year.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved