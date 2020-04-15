Impact of lockdown on marriages in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Around 15000 marriages in Hyderabad have been deferred due to the lockdown imposed by both Central and State Governments to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Priests who also lost their one of the main source of income said that thousands of weddings were scheduled to be held in the month of April especially on 15th, 16th and 17th.

People from abroad had come to attend marriages in Hyderabad

They claimed that many people have come from abroad to attend marriages in Hyderabad. However, due to the lockdown, they got stuck in the city as all flights have been canceled to the virus outbreak.

It may be mentioned that in other states of the country, families of the couple are exploring alternative ways to perform the wedding.

Couple exchanges wedding vows online

On Thursday, a couple in Visakhapatnam exchanged wedding vows with no guests. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their parents and a priest.

In another wedding ceremony, the couple exchange wedding vows through video call as the groom was in Uttar Pradesh and the bride in Patna, Bihar. They said ‘Kubool hai’ via video call.

