Impact of lockdown in Telangana: Migrants start leaving Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Migrant workers started leaving Hyderabad as a 10-day lockdown has come into force in Telangana. They were seen at railway and bus stations in the city.

According to a report in the Times of India, they are opting for private buses, vans, etc., to reach their native places. Although the government imposed a 10-day lockdown, migrants are worried as they think that it might be extended.

One of the migrants, Vivek Lal said that he made a decision to leave the city after the imposition of lockdown in Telangana.

Even before the imposition of lockdown in the state, many migrants had left the city fearing nationwide lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, workers who are at the construction sites or labour camps have not left the city as construction and project activities where workers are in-situ or labour camp are exempted from lockdown.

The migrants are reacting to every development in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic due to the bitter experience of nationwide lockdown last year. During the first wave, many migrants who were left jobless walked hundreds of kilometers to reach their native places.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana has dropped below 60 thousand-mark. The state reported 4,723 cases and 31 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday.