Impact of pandemic: 26 percent of teaching staff decreased across country

Hyderabad: Coronavirus pandemic had forced all educational institutions to remain closed for months. Even after the decrease in coronavirus cases and beginning of the unlock period, only 5.28 percent of schools opened out of which only 81.25 of the schools were started running their schools partially from January.

According to a survey conducted across the country, “17.06 percent of the schools would not collect fee during the current academic year. About 59.74 percent of the schools claimed to have collected 50 percent of the fee,” the survey said.

The non-collection of the fee had badly impacted the teaching staff. The country witnessed 26.49 percent reduction in teaching staff and 36.43 percent of teachers were given reduced salaries. There are some schools which stood with their teaching staff even during the weak economic conditions.

Two-third schools are providing online classes to their students. Due to critical economic situation, a sizeable number of students’ parents are unable to pay the online class fees.