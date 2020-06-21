IMPAR condemns violation of international code by Chinese army

New Delhi: IMPAR has received the news of Chinese reprehensible incursions in Ladakh leading to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers and officers, with trepidity, shock and pain.

The Chinese intransigence has always been obvious, with their latest round of violence in Galwan territories.

We condemn this blatant violation of international code by the Chinese army. IMPAR whole heartedly supports the Indian Government’s efforts in taking the best course of actions on the borders and all other appropriate political and diplomatic measures. We express our deep condolence for the martyred officer and soldiers and pray to Almighty for their souls to rest in peace and families to get enough strength to overcome the loss. IMPAR members stand solidly by the bereaved families in this time of crisis and resolve to extend all possible help and support.

IMPAR is the apex forum formed by over 1,000 most prominent and progressive Muslims of the country.

By Dr. MJ Khan, Convener and Central Steering Committee Member www.impar.in