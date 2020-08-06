IMPAR delegation meets MP over NRC

IMPAR

New Delhi: Five-member IMPAR delegation met Mr. Raghu K Raju, MP and Chairman, Parliamentary Sub Committee on Legislative Rules this evening at his residence in New Delhi to apprise him on the concerns of the Muslim community about the CAA/NRC. The delegation led by Dr. MJ Khan apprised in detail the Assam experience and how massive scale problems, torcher and corruption the people of all communities faced in furnishing documents, and yet 1.8 million could not prove their citizenship, including 1.20 million Hindus.

The delegation urged Mr. Raju to take up its concerns with MHA to make rules simple and flexible so that all genuine citizens are able to obtain citizenship without difficulties. Mr. Raju sounded very sympathetic and supportive and promised best possible cooperation.

IMPAR will submit a detailed note on the concerns of the community. He also assured to invite IMPAR for a formal presentation before the committee and suggested us to meet other 15 members separately. Accordingly we spoke with two MPs over the phone.

