IMPAR demands action against doctor who calls Tablighis ‘terrorists’

New Delhi: Indian Muslims for Progress and Reform (IMPAR) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan demanding action against the doctor who allegedly claimed that Tablighis are ‘terrorists’.

Doctor’s hateful remarks

In the video which went viral on social media, the Principal of Kanpur’s GSVM Medical College, Dr. Arti Lal Chandani can be heard saying “These (Jamaatis) are terrorists. They are wasting our resources. The CM is getting them treated for their appeasement. They should be lodged behind bars”.

After the video went viral, the Executive director of IMPAR Khalid Mahmood Ansari wrote a letter to Union Health Minister stating that the doctor tried to destroy communal harmony and defame a particular community.

In the letter, he mentioned, “the statement of Dr. Arti is an attempt to damage the social fabric. Since, Dr. Arti Lal Chandani is a Government servant and especially a doctor, both of her professions do allow to discriminate, give hate speech and to call any particular group or community as a terrorist”.

Demand for action against doctor

“I would like to request you to kindly direct MCI to consider the cancellation of her Medical Registration and to direct the concerned authority to initiate disciplinary proceeding against her”, he added.

He further stated that the doctor has violated CCS Conduct Rules,1964 and Code of Medical Ethics Regulation, 2002.

It may be mentioned that IMPAR is a national think tank, research and advocacy center. It is promoted by 200 plus Muslims from different walks of life such as politics, bureaucracy, education, business, science, media, art and films.

