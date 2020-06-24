IMPAR to help the community youths looking for job opportunities

By Minhaj Adnan Published: June 24, 2020, 4:03 pm IST
Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms

As we know getting a job is a big challenge and getting a right kind of job the bigger challenge. However, with the help of experts we can make it possible. IMPAR has decided to take up this challenge and help the community youths looking for job opportunities.

They are working on to finalise and launch a nationwide program to train and facilitate job seekers to make them job ready. IMPAR team of experts shall be providing them training sessions on the following areas:

  1. Identifying right job
  2. Biodata writing
  3. Covering letter writing
  4. Physical presentation
  5. Preparing on FAQs
  6. Interview techniques
  7. Writing a thanks letter, post interview

They have invited a panel of experts to a zoom meeting tomorrow 8 pm for finalising program details and implementation strategy for rolling out this program nationwide. Members willing to join the expert discussions may write to us:

For more please contact Ms. Injila Khan
Program Coordinator
injila.khan@impar.in
www.impar.in ; info@impar.in

Categories
IndiaJobsNews
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close