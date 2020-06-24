IMPAR to help the community youths looking for job opportunities

As we know getting a job is a big challenge and getting a right kind of job the bigger challenge. However, with the help of experts we can make it possible. IMPAR has decided to take up this challenge and help the community youths looking for job opportunities.

They are working on to finalise and launch a nationwide program to train and facilitate job seekers to make them job ready. IMPAR team of experts shall be providing them training sessions on the following areas:

Identifying right job Biodata writing Covering letter writing Physical presentation Preparing on FAQs Interview techniques Writing a thanks letter, post interview

They have invited a panel of experts to a zoom meeting tomorrow 8 pm for finalising program details and implementation strategy for rolling out this program nationwide. Members willing to join the expert discussions may write to us:

For more please contact Ms. Injila Khan

Program Coordinator

injila.khan@impar.in

www.impar.in ; info@impar.in