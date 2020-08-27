IMPAR raises voice for Wali Rahmani for being trolled on social media

IMPAR(Indian Muslims For Progress and Reforms) condemns the hate-spewing trolling of Wali Rahmani and condemns the irresponsible behaviour of those who allegedly trolled this social activist. Like myths that seem to be unstoppable, trolls continue to plague social media. The pandemic is making trolling behaviour worse and widespread as people are spending most of their time in front of their screens. IMPAR (Indian Muslims For Progress and Reforms) deplores internet trolling that ultimately serves no benefit but causes dissension in the society.

Wali Rahmani, the well-known social activist has decided to quit social media after facing a lot of trolling on Facebook for quoting about an incident from the life of the Prophet (PBUH) in a recent interview he did with another famous Youtuber Dhruv Rathee. People flared up thinking that he is supporting the person who insulted the Prophet (PBUH) and asking Muslims to be tolerant. And thus began the cascade of flaks in the choicest of abuses, calling him a traitor, a Sanghi, a Sarkari Musalman, a Dalal. The obloquy did not stop there they abused him using cuss words, threatened to throw garbage on him, his parents and sister. We cannot say this with certainty that the trollers are Muslims as there are umpteen fake accounts on social media. Also, there are several disturbing elements that muddle harmony for their vested political interests.

IMPAR(Indian Muslims For Progress and Reforms) stands with Wali Rahmani and with those who use social media responsibly. We have the right to freedom of speech and expression in a democracy but it is getting difficult to exercise this right these days. Students, influencers, social and political activists face disapprobation. IMPAR(Indian Muslims For Progress and Reforms) raises concern for all the victims of brutal trolling on social media and press on keeping a check on trolls and putting a ban on users for violating community standards.