IMPAR to arrange interactive webinar on “New normal and our youth”

New Delhi: Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms (IMPAR) is going to arrange an interactive webinar on “The new normal and our youth” on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Keynote speaker

Keynote speaker of the webinar is Dilip Pandey, Writer, Anti Corruption Activist and Politician.

Dr. M.J. Khan, Convener and Steering Committee member, IMPAR and Chairman of ICFA is going to deliver welcome address and introduction.

Moderator of the webinar is Sheeba Aslam Fehmi, IMPAR Steering Committee Member and Journalist. Vote of Thanks by Khalid Ansari, Executive Director, IMPAR.

List of speakers

List of speakers of the webinar is

Dr. Khwaja Shahi, Former Registrar Jamia Millia Islamia, Vice-Chancellor MANUU. Advocate Feroz Ghazi, Secretary-General at SAMLA Yusuf Ansari Journalist, writer and political analyst Imteyaz Siddiqui, General Manager, Alt Nova Group Dr. Amina Mirza, Educationist. Shamsher A Siddiqui, Industrialist Mohd Osama, Certified Career Mentor Syed Rizwan, Advisor-Media and Communication IMPAR Musharraf Ali, Writer and Journalist.

Interested persons can join the webinar on Zoom. The meeting id is 821 7721 4037 and the passcode is 796332.