New Delhi: Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms (IMPAR) is going to organize webinar on career in Defence Services on 17th September at 3 p.m.

Keynote speaker is Brigadier Syed Ahmed Ali, Member of Central Steering Committee, IMPAR.

Interested persons can join the webinar on Zoom. The meeting id for the webinar is 864 6086 4031 and the password is 711865