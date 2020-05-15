Implement lockdown norms strictly in 4 Zones of Hyderabad: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday declared that there are no active Covid-19 cases in the rest of the State except four zones in Hyderabad city. Under these circumstances, it has been decided to maintain a status quo with regard to lockdown rules. A final decision on the future strategy to be adopted by the State will be taken based on the Centre’s guidelines when the ongoing lockdown ends on May 17.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the government could successfully restrict coronavirus cases to the four zones – LB Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar and Karwan, from where active cases are undergoing treatment. As a result, only 1,442 families will be under containment. Though cases of migrant workers with Covid-19 are being detected in the districts of Yadadri Bhongir, Jangaon and Mancherial, he pointed out that all these patients were shifted to Hyderabad for treatment and there were no active cases in these three districts.

In wake of the present condition, we must implement lockdown norms stringently in these four zones as well as conduct tests for all those who have symptoms and treat those who test positive. With majority of patients recovering from the pandemic and the State recording only 2.38 per cent death rate, we need not fear coronavirus. However, we must learn to co-exist with the disease as none is sure about its path,” he said.

Chief Minister has decided to allow shops and showrooms selling air-conditioners, automobiles and automobile spare parts across the State to open commencing from Saturday, following physical distancing and other preventive measures. All the government offices including sub-registrar offices and RTA offices are functioning normally. After the Central government is expected to issue fresh guidelines after the ongoing lockdown concludes on May 17, the State government will finalise its strategy for future course of action in a couple of days.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.