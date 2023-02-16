Implementing Uniform Civil Code difficult in India: Prof Faizan Mustafa

Hyderabad: Implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a difficult task in a country like India where every region has a different culture and tradition, said Prof. Faizan Mustafa, who is from the Department of Law, Aligarh Muslim University. Mustafa is also a former vice-chancellor of the Nalsar University of Law.

Delivering the first Sughra Humayun Mirza memorial lecture on ‘Indian Constitution, Gender Equality and Uniform Civil Code’ at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). According to Prof. Mustafa, the Uniform Civil Code is been using as an election promise, and is forgotten after elections. The Department of Women Education (DWE) in collaboration with Safdaria Girls High School, Hyderabad had organised the lecture.

“Opposition to Uniform Civil Code on the basis of freedom of religion will not sustain. Instead the right to culture under Article 29 is a better option,” noted Prof. Mustafa. Stating that getting education was a difficult task for women in the past, he lauded Sughra Humayun Mirza, a noble lady and social reformer from Hyderabad, for encouraging girls and women to be educated.

MANUU vice-chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan said it is extremely important for girls and women to be educated in today’s competitive era. Praising the steps taken by Sughra Humayun Mirza for the purpose of girls education he paid tribute to her services. MANUU is committed to the educational initiatives of girls and women, he added, according to a press release from MANUU..

A documentary on the life of Sughra Humayun Mirza was also screened.