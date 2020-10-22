Important advice to flood-hit families of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The rain-hit people of Hyderabad and districts are advised to keep a few things in mind before cleaning and repairing their damaged houses. The rain-affected people of Hyderabad and districts are advised to take pictures and videos of their houses before cleaning and repairing them. Pictures and videos serve as evidence.

Residents of the houses must stand before their damaged houses and take pictures and record videos. They will be accepted as proofs for applying for any certificate, aid or package.

Video should be recorded for at least three to four minutes without break. It should not be in parts but should be continuous recording. Each member of the family should be clearly visible in the photo or video. They should call out their full names, father’s name and mother’s name audibly. Front part of the house and house number should be clearly visible in the video. Take maximum pictures of partially spoiled documents and protect them from further damage. Forward the video to another cell phone for safety.

Source: Siasat news