Improve educational standard in TMREIS: K Eshwar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minority welfare Minister K Eshwar held a high-level meeting to review the performance of the schools and junior colleges run under the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS).

The meeting was attended by the advisor Minority welfare A K Khan, Secretary Minority welfare Department Ahmad Nadeem, the Secretary of TMREIS Shafiullah, and others.

Addressing the meeting the Minister directed the officials to pay special attention to improve the standards of Minorities Residential Educational Institutions in the state.

The Minister said that in order to impart the standard education to the minorities the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had set up 204 residential schools throughout the state which is unprecedented and a unique scheme in the country. The medium of instruction in these schools is English where in addition to providing nutritious food a value-based education is being arranged for the students.

In the meeting held in the minority Gurukul Education society office at Banjara Hills, the Minister also reviewed the performance of minority residential schools and junior colleges and obtained information about their performance and the students’ results.

During the meeting, the secretary Shafiqullah informed the Minister that this year the government had upgraded 124 residential schools into junior colleges by taking on lease 48 buildings. The minister advised him to be in touch with the officials of the finance department to obtain the funds and rents for the leased buildings.

Eshwar also directed officials to check the food served in these schools and not to compromise its quality.

The Minister also directed the officials to ensure that the minority students are coached to participate in the national level competition exams like IIT and NEET.