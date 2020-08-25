Imran asks Chinese entrepreneurs to establish offices in Pak

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 2:42 pm IST
Islamabad, Aug 25 : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Chinese entrepreneurs to establish their regional offices in the country while emphasising on the need for more cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad in all fields.

“Chinese business houses should establish their regional offices in Pakistan,” Dawn news quoted Khan as saying on Monday while chairing a meeting with a delegation of 10 leading Chinese companies undertaking business ventures in critical sectors, including energy, communication, agriculture, science and technology, financial sector and industry.

The premier, while welcoming the representatives of leading Chinese companies, stated that Pakistan accorded great importance to strengthening its relations with China.

“Strengthening of business-to-business ties of the people of the two countries is a foremost priority,” he added.

Later while launching a tree plantation drive, Chinese Ambassador Jing said Prime Minister Khan’s vision was to make Pakistan a “hub of trade”.

Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Ambassador said that Khan had categorically announced that the CPEC would strengthen ties between the “two brotherly countries”.

