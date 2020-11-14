Imran extends Diwali greetings to Pakistani Hindus

Islamabad, Nov 14 : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday extended his Diwali greetings to all the Hindu citizens of the country.

“Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali,” he said in a tweet.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali across the country with zeal and fervour, with families and the community decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.

Apart from Karachi, Lahore, and other major cities, festivities will also be held in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, and Shahdadpur.

