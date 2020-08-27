Imran invites Afghanistan’s Abdullah for talks

Islamabad, Aug 27 : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the chairman of Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah to discuss ways for clearing the path to intra-Afghan dialogue.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Khan on Wednesday called Abdullah and invited him “to visit Pakistan at the earliest to share perspectives on advancing the Afghan peace process and forging closer ties between the two countries”, reports Dawn news.

Khan said Pakistan looked forward to the commencement of intra-Afghan talks at the earliest.

He also urged Afghan leaders to seize the historic opportunity for achieving an inclusive political settlement.

The call followed a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and a Taliban delegation from their Qatar-based political office led by Mullah Baradar, the deputy chief of insurgents dealing with political affairs, at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Tuesday.

After speaking to Khan, Abdullah tweeted that both leaders during their conversation emphasised the importance of the “unique opportunity to reduce violence, start I/A talks & pursue a path to a dignified & durable peace”.

While thanking Khan for the invitation, Abdullah said he would visit Pakistan in the near future.

