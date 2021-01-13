Imran Khan quit acting because he found Bollywood ‘suffocating’

Mumbai: Former actor Imran Khan garned instant success after delivering hit Bollywood project ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ in 2008. After that he did a few films that minted decent numbers on box office. But after a few years, he disappeared from the public eye and quit acting. Imran’s last release was Katti Batti in 2015.

Today, as Imran Khan is celebrating his 38th birthday, let’s take a look at 2014 Reddit Ask Me Anything session, where he answered various questions about nepotism, Bollywood parties and how finds industry.

During that session, he also hinted that he is going to give up on his acting career.

According to the Hindustan Times report, one Reddit user asked him how he feels when he occasionally sees himself on TV or the internet, Imran answered, “I don’t watch TV… I’ve worked hard to avoid living in the ‘Bollywood Bubble’, eating, breathing and living movies. It can get very suffocating.”

Another user asked, “From the interviews I have seen, you seem like one of the few actors who are not completely consumed by Bollywood. You seem to be in touch with the real world. Do you make a conscious effort to keep in touch with the outside world?”

Imran replied, “It’s not really a conscious effort. I’m genuinely not interested in most of the hoopla. I like my quiet, peaceful life, I like my old friends, I like my cats and dogs… Ideally, I’d just make movies and skip the rest of the media circus.”

When another user asked him about the neoptism and entering Bollywood because of his connection with actor Aamir Khan, Imran Khan said, “He’s never read one of my scripts, or asked a producer to meet me”.

Speaking about the Bollywood parties Imran Khan said that there are ‘drunken hookups and fights’ in it. “People drink, dance, stand in corners and bitch about people they dislike, there are drunken hookups and fights, and people keep going to the bathroom, even if they don’t have to pee,” he wrote.

Imran Khan quit acting

In November last year, Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi confirmed that the actor had big goodbye to the acting world. He further added that Imran might prefer directing movies.

Journey in Bollywood

Imran Khan made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 5 in the movie Qayamat se Qayamat tak in 1988. He played the role of Raj, young Aamir Khan in the movie. Imran Khan made his adult acting debut on the big screen with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008. directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan. Back in 2018, Imran also made his directorial debut with a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. His last movie was 2015’s Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Ever since then, Imran Khan has maintained a distance from Bollywood for almost 5 years now.

Imran Khan’s other movies include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly, I Hate Love Storys, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Luck, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai among others.