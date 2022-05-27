Imran Khan ran away after spreading chaos: Pakistan govt

Islamabad: Pakistan government ministers and mouthpieces on Thursday claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had “run away after spreading chaos” in the country as PTI protesters at Islamabad’s D-Chowk began dispersing after he gave the government a six-day deadline to call elections, failing which he would “return” to the capital, local media reported.

In a tweet, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said, “Imran Khan ran away after spreading chaos in the country.”

He said that the government had fulfilled its responsibility to stop the unrest and was now looking upon the state’s most important “pillar” for justice. He was referring to the government’s petition in the Supreme Court seeking contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for “violating” court orders with regard to the Azadi March, Dawn reported.

“The nation is watching [to see] how saboteurs and their masterminds who take undue advantage of court orders are treated. I have heard that justice is blind.”

After Imran’s speech, police officials said he departed after he gave the government a six-day deadline to call elections failing which he would return to the capital with the protesters.

Main roads in the capital have also been reopened as containers were removed.

A PTI supporter, who was present at the site, told dawn.com that he was “caught by surprise” when Imran Khan “decided to conclude the march”.

Another supporter who was at D-Chowk and declined to be named said that he was not disappointed and would return at a moment’s notice if their leader called them back. He also said he had brought food supplies for 10 days in case the sit-in lasted that long.