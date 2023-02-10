Imran Khan says ‘Ranbir Kapoor is snake, can’t be trusted’ in THIS video

Mumbai: As many have raised voices against nepotism in the Bollywood industry, it is not necessary that only those persons succeed in the industry who have solid contacts. Various persons with no links in Bollywood outshined star kids with their hard work and talent. As we know that industry is ruled by Khans and Kapoors, and few with these two surnames have failed miserably to attract an audience on the big screen.

Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were once considered the future of the Bollywood industry as both are talented, good looking and hardworking but one of them quit showbiz while another became a superstar. It is also believed that Imran’s future was destroyed by his then-only competitor Ranbir Kapoor but the exact reason is not known why he left the industry. Few also claim that Imran and Ranbir are still good friends and that Imran left the industry due to other reasons.

And now, we got our hands on one old video, where Imran is seen terming Ranbir Kapoor as ‘ Snake’. A clip from the promotions of the former’s hit move ‘I Hate Luv Storys’ has resurfaced again and Imran Khan can be seen talking about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor. When asked about the tussle between Ranbir and Imran on the ‘prince of Bollywood’ title at that time, Imran said, “Actually, he messaged me half an hour ago with an idea to escalate the whole war between the two of us, his idea was that we start bad mouthing each other. He is a snake man…that guy cannot be trusted”.

Imran Khan made his debut in direction recently. He directed Mission Mars: Keep Walking India and it was critically acclaimed. He even garnered applause from his fans for his direction.

Ranbir and Imran were on the rise during the late 2000s but after Imran Khan started delivering a string of flops he decided to quit acting in 2015. He was last seen in the film Katti Batti.