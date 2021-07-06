Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika drops cryptic post on ‘running away’

Mumbai: Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik were one of the most adored couples in the industry. However, their rock-solid marriage hit troubles and the two started living separately.

Imran and Avantika tied knot in 2011 and have been living separately since 2019. The couple became parents when they were blessed with a girl, Imara in 2014.

Avantikan, who is an avid social media user, recently took to her Instagram and shared post which read, “But if these years have taught me anything it is this: You can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is in. – Junot Diaz.”

Avantika Malik’s Instagram story

Her cryptic post on running away from the problems comes after actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao announced the divorce last week. For the unversed, Imran Khan is Aamir’s nephew.

Earlier too, she shared several notes on marriage and divorce. One of her old posts stated, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

She also posted about finding comfort on the ‘darkest, quietest nights’. “One day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic. You won’t remember how stuck you felt, or how far behind you thought you were, or what you wished you had done differently.”

“All you will see is that within your uncertainty was also potential, and within your lostness was also an opportunity to be found, and within discomfort was the chance to see what you needed to change, and changing it was you becoming the person you were always meant to be. If there is not one single thought that can comfort you in your darkest, quietest nights. please let it be this — one day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic.”, it read further.

Recently Imran Khan hit headline when it was reported that the actor has decided to quit acting.