Imran Khan’s life under threat, claims PTI stalwart

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Faisal Vawda, while speaking to the local media, claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s life is in danger as a conspiracy has been hatched to assassinate him.

Speaking on ARY News’ “Off the Record” program, Faisal Vawda said that PM has been advised to use a bulletproof shield while addressing the public gatherings as there was a plan to assassinate the leader but the PM said he will leave this world at the time fixed by Almighty Allah, reported ARY News.

The PTI leader affirmed Imran Khan’s position amid the political chaos in Pakistan saying that the PM is brave and will not let the nation bow down before anyone.

Clearing the airs on Imran Khan’s stance on foreign policy, the PTI stalwart stated now Pakistan will not become part of anyone’s war. Faisal Vawda added that airbases of the country will not be given to anyone to attack our neighbouring countries, reported the news channel.

Meanwhile, a total of 22 disgruntled PTI leaders including Amir Liaquat Hussain took part in the Opposition Alliance’s session at the Sindh House in Islamabad.

Imran Khan earlier in the day said that he will share the ‘foreign-funded conspiracy’ letter with senior journalists and ally party members. “The letter will reveal the elements who are conspiring against the country from abroad,” he said at the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and added, “suspicions were cast that the government is doing all this to save itself.”

“The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you,” he added.

After the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan’s government was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan.