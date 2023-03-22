Imran Khan’s wife Avantika confirms their divorce, see post

Mumbai: Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan who is rumoured to be dating Lekha Washington is hitting headlines nowadays because of his personal life. In the latest, the wife of the actor has sparked divorce rumours again with her social media post. Avantika Malik, the estranged wife of Imran Khan took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a video of singer Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs. ‘That divorce was the best thing for her’ was written on the singer’s clip and while re-posting it, Avantika wrote, “Not only her…#justsaying.”

After Avantika shared a post, the screenshot of it was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Imran Khan and Avantika Malik have finalised their divorce?” Users on Reddit flooded the comments section with messages. One of the users commented, “It’s better to part ways than be bitter the whole life.”

“I thought they divorced a year or two back,” another user commented while a third user wrote, “I always feel that anyone who posts shady s*** about their former/separated/divorced partners on social media is intolerable,” commented fourth user.

Recently, Imran Khan made a rare public appearance holding hands with actor Lekha Washington after which it was rumoured that the actor has married her secretly. It is said that the rumoured couple fell in love on the sets of Vishal Bhardwa’s Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola in 2013.

Avantika and Imran Khan got married in 2011 and they are parents to a daughter, Imara. Avantika’s mother Vandana had rubbished the reports of separation rumours about Imran and Avantika in 2019.

Neither Imran nor Avantika has reacted to the divorce rumours yet but rumours are rife that the couple will announce their divorce soon.