Imran reiterates no permission for PDM rallies

Islamabad, Nov 28 : In the wake of an ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that his government will not permit the PDM opposition alliance to hold anymore public rallies.

“The coronavirus is spreading dangerously, therefore the opposition should postpone PDM public meetings,” Dawn news quoted Khan as saying while addressing his spokespersons at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday.

Quoting the premier, a participant of the meeting said: “The government will strictly enforce standard operating procedures (SOP) and not allow the opposition to hold rallies as the health guidelines did not permit large gatherings.”

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country’s opposition parties, has so far held four anti-government power shows in Gujranwala (October 16), Karachi (October 19), Quetta (October 25) and Peshawar (November 22), while two are scheduled for November 30 and December 13 in Multan and Lahore, respectively.

Meanwhile in an attempt to stop the PDM’s fifth public rally, the police and district administration of Multan have 30 containers around the venue area and more are being brought in to block roads leading to the city.

According to police sources, more than 200 workers of PDM constituent parties have been arrested and raids are being conducted to nab others, reports Dawn news.

Fascist regime continues to arrest Democratic activists in Multan. These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November,” Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted on Friday.

Also, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah declared that the Multan rally will be held at all costs.

Source: IANS

