Imran’s arrest evokes public response, legislator influxed with calls

Hyderabad: The arrest of Mohammed Imran, the youth who has been questioning AIMIM leaders over phone on civic issues in an alleged extortion case has kicked off a sense of awareness among the public.

Since his arrest an legislator from old city has been influxed with phone calls from the public in favour of Mohammed Imran. During the conversation the public has been expressing their views that, mere on the grounds of questioning legislator can a common citizen be booked under the extortion charges?

There is also an reaction from the public, about the use of highly objectionable language by the public representative against the common public.

It may be remembered that on October 1, the Kalapather arrested Police Mohammed Imran aka Caller Imran of Kalapathar area of Old City for allegedly making a bid extortion to the AIMIM corporator.

Police alleged that Imran has rang up a AIMIM corporator Ramnaspura division, Mohammed Khader in connection with the civic issues in the area and repairing of nala. Later Imran allegedly went to the house of the AIMIM corporator and demanded money upon which a complaint was filed by the corporator.

The case was registered against him, arrested Mohammed Imran and sent him to judicial custody. In September too, Imran was arrested by the Nampally police for allegedly making calls to AIMIM Yakutpura legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri.

Though Imran has been calling up public representative as a fundamental right but his alleged implication in criminal cases has raised many questions and evoked public response on the accountability of the political leaders towards the society.