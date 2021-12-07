In 24 hours, drunk driving kills 4 persons in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Reckless driving under the influence of alcohol led to 4 people losing their lives and 6 severely injured in four separate incidents between the midnight of Sunday and Monday afternoon across Hyderabad. The four mishaps occurred in Banjarahills, Narsingi and Madhapur.

Sunday night

The first incident involved two youngsters on a bike crashing into a car at Narsingi. Shiva (23) and his friend Revanth (21) under the influence of alcohol drove their bike into a car in front of them. Both of them were severely injured and were taken to hospital.

In the second incident, four hotel workers who were going home after work at around 11:30 pm were severely injured near the Inorbit mall at Madhapur by a speeding Kia SUV ( AP 39 DR 7007) driven by one Dr Ammathalli Nikhil Kumar Reddy. The breath analyzer test showed 116 mg/dl on him and 35 mg/dl on his friend Dr Gottumukkula Akhil Ramakrishna along with Dr Mendu Tharun who wasn’t drunk. The car already had six unpaid pending challans amounting to Rs 5,275, with five of them for overspeeding. The four injured were admitted to a hospital and are said to be in stable condition. The police have filed a case against the accused following a complaint and they were put under arrest.

Monday

In the early hours of Monday, a high speeding Porshe Cayenne car driving from Nagarjuna circle to KBR ran into two migrant workers leading to their death at Banjara Hills road number 2. Ayodha Rai from Uttar Pradesh and Debendra Kumar from Odisha worked in a hospital and were returning home when businessman Ranjith Goud accompanied by his friend Sai Mohan drove into both of them at a very high speed.

Once hit by the car, the victims flung into the air before they landed on the road with a thud and died on the spot. The driver did not stop the car even after hitting the workers but drove away from the scene. Ranjith Goud recorded 70 mg/dl on the breath analyzer test later.

The car is registered in the name of ELV Projects Private Limited where he works as a director. Cases have been booked under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and for abetment to the offence, the police said.

In the afternoon, a Toyota Qualis ran into a couple on a bike at Narsingi. The couple Durgam Raju and Durgam Mounika of Kokapet were driving on the wrong side of the road when the car hit them. Both Raju and Mounika had severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital nearby, but were declared dead on arrival.

The driver of the SUV, Chittampally Sanjeeva was found to be drunk by the police. They found a 148 mg/dl reading on him via the breath analyzer test. He was taken into custody for further investigation.