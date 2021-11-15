In a first after years, UAE ruler Sheik Zayed to visit Turkey

As the regional rivals work to repair frayed ties, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and the de facto ruler of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed will visit Turkey, for the first time in 10 years, for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan.

Since the Arab spring about a decade ago, Turkey and UAE have locked horns over establishing influence and dominance in the region. The two countries have supported opposing sides in Libya’s civil war and had their disputes extend to the eastern Mediterranean and the gulf.

Reuters quoted a Turkish official saying that Erdogan and Sheik Mohammed will discuss bilateral ties, trade, regional developments and investments.

Another official reportedly said that the visit was an important development for improving regional ties and easing tensions. However, the final date had not yet been set.

Reuters stated that the Turkish presidency communications official could not immediately be reached for comment, and the UAE foreign ministry declined to comment.