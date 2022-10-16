In a first for UAE, Hindi-Urdu film ‘Yaara Vey’ all set for release

Abu Dhabi: The much-awaited film Yaara Vey, the first Hindi-Urdu film produced locally in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is all set to release in cinemas across the country on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The cast is entirely from Pakistan but includes crew members from both India and Pakistan.

Directed by Manish Pawar, the cast includes Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser, Faizan Khawaja, Javed Sheikh, Marina Khan and Ali Sikandar. It is produced by Beeline Productions in Dubai and shot in Thailand.

Yaara Vey is a romantic film which is about a girl’s journey of self-discovery.

Also Read Abdu to Shalin: Educational qualifications of Bigg Boss 16 contestants

The film promises to bring something new into the mix, ditching the trend of relying on comedy to make a movie. It was filmed in various locations but promises to be more than just a beautiful photography feature.

On Saturday, July 19, 2022, Beeline Productions released the trailer and introduced the plot in the caption, “Triangles are always messy and the one between the disciplined Sania, the gentle Armaan and the maverick Samir was more than [what] she bargained for.”

“Sania’s journey from Dubai to Thailand to Georgia and back again changed her in ways she couldn’t have imagined. But life had yet another curveball to throw her way, one that threatened everything she knew to be true.”

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer ends with a dialogue by Sania (played by Aleeze Nasser) showing her confusion in the situation she’s in, “I feel like I’m constantly running without direction.”

Yaara Vey will release in cinemas on November 11 after facing years of delay. Originally the film was supposed to release in 2020.