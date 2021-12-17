In a first, Kuwait opens the door for women to join the army

Kuwait: For the first time, the Kuwaiti army on Thursday has announced the opening registration for women wishing to enroll, starting from Sunday, December 19, about two months after a related decree was issued.

The army staff headquarters said that recruitment registration will be open online for Kuwaiti women holding university, diploma and secondary school degrees as non-commissioned officers and soldiers.

The registration date will be from December 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022, and that the duration of the course will be three months, the date of which will be announced later.

The applicant must be at least 18 years old and not over 26 years old, be healthy, have a good biography, and pass the personal interview.

تعلن رئاسة الاركان العامة للجيش الكويتي عن فتح باب التسجيل للعنصر النسائي .

In addition, those wishing to volunteer “should not have been previously convicted of a criminal penalty or a crime against honour or trust unless she has been rehabilitated, and that she terminates her work by the authority in which she works in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, and that the educational certificate obtained is approved and certified by the official authorities in Kuwait”.

On October 12, 2021, the Kuwaiti Defence Minister, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, issued a decision allowing women for the first time to join the army as officers and soldiers, after their role in the past was limited to civilian specializations, which is considered a historic decision in the country since the announcement of its establishment.

This step came after a similar decision from Saudi Arabia, which announced the opening of its armed forces sector to women, while allowing both sexes to register, by launching a unified portal for admission in February of this year.

It is reported that military ranks from soldier to sergeant are available to women in the Saudi army, the Royal Saudi Air Defence, the Royal Saudi Navy, the Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and the Medical Services of the Armed Forces.