In a first, mall and hotel to come up over a metro station in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: A mall and 131-room hotel will be constructed above a metro station in Deira, Dubai. The project is the first of its kind and also consists of an office building.

The launch was announced by lead developer Ithra Dubai on Monday. The launch of ‘One Deira’ at the Deira enrichment project (DEP) will consist of an office building, a 131-room hotel, and a two-level retail podium, including a mall above a metro station.

The project will feature an impressive structure and exceptional design with easy access to all RTA services.

The comprehensive transport network will include a metro station, RTA bus station, taxi stands, and an additional 158 parking spaces in one central location.

The One Deira will serve the areas of phase one, consisting of 2,200 residential units, 700 plus retail units, 700,000 square feet of gross office floor space, and eight hotels with a total of 1,450 rooms.

Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai, told the media, the Deira Enrichment project is on track to become a leading destination and will add “unique offerings to Dubai’s trade, retail and tourism landscape” with each new achievement.

The One Deira will feature 55 new retail units at the platform level as well as a “Days Hotel” with 131 keys.

The Deira enrichment project (DEP) aims to launch additional units from the Deira enrichment project, blocks 8 and 9 in the third quarter and blocks 5 and 10 in the fourth quarter.