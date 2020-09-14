In a first: MPs register attendance in Parliament through App

New Delhi, Sep 14 : In a first-of-its-kind initiative, all Members of Parliament (MPs) registered their attendance through a mobile application when Lok Sabha assembled on Monday for the first day of the Monsoon Session.

The ‘Attendance Register’ App initiative was adopted by the Parliament this year in view of spurt in coronavirus or Covid-19 cases so that the spread of the disease could be contained during the Session.

The move is a step forward in digitalising operations at the Parliament.

“The digitalisation of operations at the Parliament demonstrates India’s capable and efficient response to the current pandemic,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in a tweet while commenting on use of ‘Attendance Register’ App.

To minimise Covid-19 transmission risks due to multiple handling of papers, the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha secretariat this time came up with the App. The initiative is among various first time measures adopted in the Parliament in this Monsoon Session.

Besides, all parliamentary papers will be available electronically through ‘Today’s Papers’ tab on Members’ portal during the session. Members may download and take printouts for their use. Parliamentary papers, not exclusive to the MPs, will also be available on the Lok Sabha website under the tab ‘Today’s Papers in the Business of the House.’

The Monsoon Session will continue till October 1. Of the two Houses, the Lok Sabha held its first day proceedings on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while the Rajya Sabha proceedings which started at 3 p.m. will go on till 7 p.m.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.