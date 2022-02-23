In a first, Saudi Arabia celebrates 300-year-old Founding Day

The occasion was celebrated on Tuesday with a host of cultural events across Saudi Arabia

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 23rd February 2022 11:29 am IST
In a first, Saudi Arabia celebrates 300-yr-old Founding Day
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: For the first time ever, Saudi Arabia marked the kingdom’s nearly 300-year-old Founding Day.

Designated by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in January, the Founding Day is to mark the day when Imam Muhammed bin Saud established the first Saudi state in the town of Diriyah, northwest of Riyadh, in 1727, reports Xinhua news agency.

The occasion was celebrated on Tuesday with a host of cultural events across Saudi Arabia.

MS Education Academy

The Turaif district, first capital of Saudis, in Diriyah was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2010 and has been revitalized with a series of restoration projects giving visitors a glimpse of the old palaces and mosques.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button