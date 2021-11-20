In anniversary wish for Mufti Anas, Sana Khan writes, ‘You lead me closer to Allah’

Mumbai: On November 20, 2020, former actress Sana Khan surprised everyone with the announcement of her wedding to a Surat-based businessman, Mufti Anas. To mark her first wedding anniversary today, Sana took to her Instagram and shared a happy picture with her husband along with a loved-up note.

She wrote, “I pray for your Deen and Akhirah and everything in between just like I pray for mine. I pray for you just like I’m praying for myself, because what I want for myself I want for you♥️ You lead me closer to Allah & not the sin you were worth the wait 🥺 Shaadi ki pehli salgira khoob mubarak ho @anas_saiyad20 ♥️ Can’t wait for the photo background to turn into real one for us soon 🤲🏻. In Sha Allah.”

In the pictures, Sana Khan and Mufti Anas can be seen looking at each other with a sweet smile filled with love. The post got nearly 3 lakh likes till now since it was shared.

Sana Khan and Anas first met in 2017 in Mecca. Recollecting their first meeting, Sana told TOI, “It was a brief meeting on the day I was returning to India. Anas was introduced to me as an Islamic scholar. I would like to clarify that he is an Alim and not a Mufti. I contacted him towards the end of 2018, as I had some questions about religion. Then, after more than a year, we reconnected in 2020. I was always inclined towards learning more about Islam.”

Sana Khan had quit the glamorous world of entertainment and had deleted every image of herself from her IG handle which had connected her to showbiz. Soon after that, her decision of marrying had come as a shocker to her all her fans.

After the marriage, Sana Khan along with her husband had jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon, and the newlywed bride keeps sharing beautiful pictures and videos of her gala time there. Check out some of their mushy photos below: