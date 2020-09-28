In big push to clean Ganga, Modi to inaugurate 6 projects

New Delhi, Sep 28 : In a move to further clean the Ganga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission on Tuesday via a video conference.

These projects include construction of a 68 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), upgradation of the existing 27 MLD at Jagjeetpur in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar.

The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks the completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity mode on public private partnership.

Meanwhile, in Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat will be inaugurated.

The Haridwar-Rishikesh zone contributes about 80 per cent waste water load into the Ganga. Hence, the inauguration of these STPs will play a significant role in keeping the river clean.

The 7.5 MLD STP in Chandreshwar Nagar will be the first four-storied STP in the country where the limitation of land availability was converted into an opportunity. The STP has been constructed in about 30 per cent of the usual area required for STPs of such capacity.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 5 MLD STP in Chorpani, and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD in Badrinath.

In all, 30 projects are now complete in Uttarakhand for taking care of pollution in 17 towns near Ganga river.

Modi will also inaugurate the “Ganga Avalokan”, the first museum on Ganga dedicated to showcase the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in Ganga river. The museum is located at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar.

Meanwhile, a book by the name of “Rowing down the Ganges”, co-published by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Wildlife Institute of India will be launched at the event. It conceptualises the story of Ganga as what one would see when one rows down from Gaumukh, its origin, to Ganga Sagar, the last point before entering the sea.

The logo of Jal Jeevan Mission and ‘Margdarshika’ for gram panchayats and paani samitis’ under the Jal Jeevan Mission will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister.

Source: IANS

