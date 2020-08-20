In Dalit land grabbing case, official caught taking one crore bribe

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence of Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, Tehsildar of Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and recovered over ₹ 1 crore in cash.

ACB officials laid a trap in Hyderabad on Friday night and caught Nagaraju red-handed while taking bribe. The bribe was mostly in ₹ 500 denomination notes.

The amount was said to be given to Nagaraju, Keesara’s Tehsildar for allegedly doing an official favour in connection with an issue related to 28 acres of land in Rampally Dayara with Ch. Srinath, a realtor of Satya.

The official said Srinath reportedly earned money in real estate business. To settle the issue related to 10 acres and 39 guntas in Rampally Dayara village under Keesara mandal, Srinath Yadav made a part payment of Rs 1.10 crore out of Rs 2 crore allegedly demanded by Nagaraj. After receiving full payment, Nagaraj was supposed to process the file in favour of original pattadars and to furnish orders of Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collector, the official said.

However, the land belong to the 150 dalit families who had their huts or smaller houses, said the report.

The official exuded confidence that the link between Nagaraj and the two realtors, along with the transactions carried out by them, would be known once the Special Court for ACB cases grants the custody of the arrested persons. The court will hear the arguments on the ACB’s custody petition on Friday.