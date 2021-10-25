In dispute over frying potatoes, man forces wife into boiling oil

Amman: In a shocking incident in Jordan, a man has allegedly forced his wife’s face in a pan of boiling oil following a dispute over frying potatoes, local media from the gulf country reported on Sunday.

The victim found her husband peeling potatoes and asked him if he was hungry so that she could prepare breakfast for him. But she wondered why he placed the pan on the fire long before frying potatoes.

It is reported that she changed the pan he was using and replaced it with a smaller one but once she did this, her husband got angry, pulled her by the hair and dunked her face inside the boiling oil in front of her children.

According to media reports, the victim escaped, but her husband followed her as he carried the boiling oil and poured it on her body. “So far, I don’t know why I was attacked. W have been married for almost 15 years now,” gulf news quoted reporting the victim.

After the incident in the city of Al Ramtha city, the man was arrested pending further investigation.