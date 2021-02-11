In easy win, TRS’ Vijayalaxmi elected GHMC Mayor; Sri Latha Reddy gets deputy Mayor post

The election went swiftly as the Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) corporators supported the TRS' nominees.

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Updated: 11th February 2021 1:26 pm IST
Mayor Vijayalaxmi (left) and deputy mayor Srilatha Reddy post their election. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: In an easy win, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators on Thursday elected Banjara Hills corporator Vijayalaxmi R Gadwal of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) as the Mayor of Hyderabad.

She defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s nominee RK Puram corporator Radha Reddy.

TRS’ corporator from Tarnaka M. Srilatha Reddy was elected the Deputy Mayor, defeating the BJP’s Shankar Yadav.

Earlier, the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected corporators was taken up at 10:30 am, under presiding officer Swetha Mohanty. Election observer Sandeep Kumar Sultania monitored the proceedings.

