In ignoring farmers, BJP creating threat to country’s unity: Pawar

Panaji, Jan 20 : The Bharatiya Janata Party is creating a serious threat to the unity of the nation by failing to resolve the farmers’ protests against the three controversial farm bills, which were recently passed in Parliament, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar also said that the ruling BJP had proved that it had no sympathy for the 65 per cent population of the country ” farmers” who are feeding the nation’s population.

“The BJP government is creating serious threat to the unity of the nation. India is an agricultural nation. (For the) last fifty days, the whole country as well as (those) outside the country are watching poor farmers sitting in such a cold atmosphere on the streets of Delhi or somewhere near to Delhi,” Pawar told reporters.

“But I don’t see any sympathy has been shown by the Government of India. They might have begun some discussion, but that discussion has no meaning… 65 per cent population of the country depends on agriculture sector and that sector’s sizeable section is fighting for genuine demand for the last 50-55 days,” Pawar said, accusing the BJP of apathy towards the farming community.

“Farmers provide food to people of India. The Government of India should speak to them and resolve the issue… It is not right to ignore them,” Pawar further said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.