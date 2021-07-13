In on-set accident, Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman ‘left hanging in middle of nowhere’ [Video]

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl, who is a model professionally, dropped a behind-the-scenes video from his recent shoot on Instagram. The clip, which is going crazy viral on social media, Rohman can be seen seated on swing above a swimming pool with women surrounding him as the crew films the shoot.

However, one midway through the shoot, one of the ropes snapped, leaving him nowhere. Sharing the funny video on the photo-sharing app, Roham Shawl wrote, “Had to share this with you guys. One side of the rope just snapped open while we were rolling and yours truly was left hanging in the middle of nowhere. Please don’t miss how genuinely @tripathi_namrata was ready to catch me if i were to fall. And then at the end, me being me, trying to act the famous scene from the movie ISHQ. @raabtabyrahul it was fun. #shootlife #workmode #funny #iworkout #love.”

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for three years now. From stepping out for a dinner dates to sharing their romantic pictures on social media, the couple steal the limelight with their sizzling chemistry. They also never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

Rohman Shawl also shares an amazing rapport with Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah.