‘In other states you go to jail for saying something about CM’: KTR warns Revanth

Hyderabad: In a veiled threat to Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that in other states people get thrown behind bars when they say something about the chief minister. KTR added that there is a “limit” to freedom of speech.

“From last seven years anyone criticizes KCR. There are limits to tolerance. In politics, the hope is that everyone speaks properly but that doesn’t happen. We were tolerant for the last seven years. In other states you say you get thrown behind bars for saying something about the chief minister and if it’s okay we will do it too,” stated KTR, while addressing a press conference on Friday.

A few days ago, Revanth Reddy at his concluding address at the two-day ‘Dalita Girijana Deeksha’ held by the Congress, called TRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) the “cheater of Chintamadaka’ (KCR’s native village). The TPCC president also hurled allegations against TRS MLA and state labour minister Ch. Malla Reddy over land-grabbing for the educational institutions he runs.

Following that, TRS MLA and Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) chairman A. Jeevan Reddy today wrote to Congress MP and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, bringing to his attention the “derogatory and indecent” remarks made on the state government by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy.

KTR also took a swipe at BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay and the BJP-led central government over various issues. Questioning the rise in fuel prices and the Centre’s disinvestment plan, the IT minister said that while the BJP talks of ‘Digital India’, it is indulging in “Becho India”. “Why are you doing a Yatra? What will you tell people?” he asked Sanjay, who is set to begin a ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ (walkathon) to connect with the people in preparation for the upcoming Huzurabad by-election.

On Friday at the press conference, KTR announced that the TRS will celebrate ‘Janda Panduga’ (flag festival) on September 2 to mark the party’s constitution of village committees in Telangana. He also said that chief minister KCR will also lay the foundation stone of the TRS’s party office in New Delhi.