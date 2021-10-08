In pics: 89th Air Force Day celebrations

Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fires flares during an air display on the occasion of 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhary reviews guard of honour during the 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindan Airbase in Ghaziabad, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel march past as IAF helicopters perform an air display during 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindan Airbase in Ghaziabad, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF)'s flag bearing skydivers of the Akash Ganga team perform during an air display on the occasion of 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindan Airbase in Ghaziabad, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ghaziabad: Visitors gather around Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Rafale jet during an air display on the occasion of 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindan Airbase in Ghaziabad, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore)(