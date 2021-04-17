In Pics: Actor Vivek passes away at 59 in Chennai

By Mansoor|   Updated: 17th April 2021 9:29 pm IST
Chennai: Funeral ceremony of actor Vivek, in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu police personnel pay gun salute near the mortal remains of actor Vivek during his funeral ceremony, in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu police personnel pay tribute near the mortal remains of actor Vivek during his funeral ceremony, in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Source: PTI

