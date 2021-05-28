In pics: Aftermath of Cyclone ‘Yaas’

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 28th May 2021 2:17 pm IST
East Midnapore: An electrical distribution board is seen hanging on the wall of a damaged house in Shakurpur village area, in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Yaas’, in East Midnapore district, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
East Midnapore: Debris of a damaged house at Shakurpur village area, in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Yaas’, in East Midnapore district, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
East Midnapore: A woman carries her salvaged belongings through a waterlogged area along the coastal areas of Tajpur, in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Yaas’, in East Midnapore district, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
East Midnapore:A vehicle partially buried in the debris of a damaged structure at Shakurpur village area, in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Yaas’, in East Midnapore district, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
East Midnapore: A villager salvages remains of his damaged house, in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Yaas’, in East Midnapore district, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button