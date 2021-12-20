In Pics: Ashes test cricket match

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 20th December 2021
Adelaide: Australia's David Warner, left, is congratulated by teammates after catching out England's Jos Buttler during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. AP/PTIS
Adelaide : England’s Joe Root, right, falls to the ground after he is struck by a delivery from Australia’s Mitchell Starc during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.AP/PTI
Australia wins second Ashes test by 275 runs to take 2-0 lead
Adelaide: Australian players watch as England’s Joe Root, right, leaves the field after he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc, second right, during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AP/PTI
Adelaide: England’s Ollie Robinson, right, bowls past Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.AP/PTI
Adelaide: England’s Joe Root, right, raises his bat after making 50 runs against Australia during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. AP/PTI
Adelaide:Australia’s Cameron Green, left, celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Joe Root, right, during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.AP/PTI Photo

